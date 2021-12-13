EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui & Ayushmann Khurrana; Says he is a brave artist

Director Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released recently, and in an exclusive conversion with Pinkvilla, actress Vaani Kapoor opened up about the film, playing a trans woman, and working with Ayushmann Khurrana. Recalling the time when she was offered the film, Vaani says, “So it was lockdown time, Gattu called me and said, ‘I am sending you a script, just read and see what you think of it’. I read it, called him up and I heard him telling me how he is viewing it, what treatment he wants to give, and what’s his point of view, because you know a film like that has never been made before. It can be tricky, it can go incredibly right or terribly wrong.”

She further adds, “Also, the fact that I already love his cinema, the world that he creates in his films, takes everything very sensibly, responsibly and showcases in a very aesthetic manner. Then you have someone like Ayushmann Khurrana, who I feel is such a brave artist. He is multi-faceted and has already proven the kind of cinema he supports, and the kind of subject that needs to be highlighted and addressed, and does it in a very responsible way again.”

Vaani says that your team matters a lot. “Your co-actors, your director, how he wants to design the film, and the kind of light that he wants to showcase it in. So I felt very confident in that aspect. I loved the script and thought that it is something I would want to see as an audience, want to support it, and want to be a part of it. I feel honoured that someone like Gattu has thought of me to do this,” says Vaani.

Her co-star Ayushmann in the past has taken up roles which have been considered risky. Would she also want to opt for more roles which would make a difference in the society, or has a message attached? “The script also needs to support it in the correct manner, and writing needs to come in. For me, as an actor, that is also very important. The filmmaker whose vision it is and the script in itself. It just can’t be a topic, and have a flat, bad script. So it’s an amalgamation of many things. I do respect Ayushmann a lot, and a film like this also made me feel that I want to be onboard for a film like this, because I do feel it has a very important message and it has been written well, and is directed by someone like Gattu. So everything fell into place for me, and I hope the same can happen in the future,” Vaani signs off.

