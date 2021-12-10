Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui BO: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's film off to slow start, fares better up north.

Abhishek Kapoor's comedy drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has hit theatres across India today. The actors have been going all out for promotions over the last one month and the film has finally made its way to cinemas. According to a latest report in Box Office India, Ayushamann and Vaani's film is off to a slow start at the box office.

The film's first day saw a decent performance in north India as compared to other regions. The collections have been at 10 to 15 per cent and were best recorded in the NCR and Chandigarh region. As per the report, the collections in NCR and Chandigarh will be the second best this year after Sooryavanshi.

However, the response from circuits like Mumbai, Gujarat or West Bengal were extremely low. Considering Abhishek Kapoor's film is based on a story set in Chandigarh, the response in that region has been higher.

The film is also competing with other Hollywood releases and Tadap which released last week. Pinkvilla's review of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui read, "All in all, the Abhishek Kapoor film is laced with sensitive writing, some witty one liners and superlative performances by the entire cast with Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana leading from the front. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui makes for a breezy watch, catering primarily to the multiplex audience."

