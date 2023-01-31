EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh joins Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s The Crew

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, producer duo Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor had opened up about pulling off a casting coup with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, headlining their upcoming madcap comedy, The Crew. This comedy of errors follows three women in the airline industry, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. We now have another exciting update on this much awaited film. We have heard that Diljit Dosanjh has been roped in for this Rajesh Krishnan directorial.

Confirming the news, producer Rhea Kapoor says, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.” The singer-actor has earlier featured in acclaimed projects like Udta Punjab, Soorma and Good Newwz.