EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh joins Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s The Crew
This Rajesh Krishnan directorial is set to go on the floors by end of March 2023, confirms the producer.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, producer duo Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor had opened up about pulling off a casting coup with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, headlining their upcoming madcap comedy, The Crew. This comedy of errors follows three women in the airline industry, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. We now have another exciting update on this much awaited film. We have heard that Diljit Dosanjh has been roped in for this Rajesh Krishnan directorial.
Confirming the news, producer Rhea Kapoor says, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.” The singer-actor has earlier featured in acclaimed projects like Udta Punjab, Soorma and Good Newwz.
Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, The Crew will roll from the end of March 2023, and the pre-production work on the movie has already begun. During the earlier conversation, Rhea Kapoor had informed that she has created The Crew with the writers of the very successful Veere Di Wedding, and had started developing the script soon after the release of her 2018 film. “My aim was that now that this audience has found our films and we have found our audience, I want to create something that gets them excited, makes them feel like getting represented, and gives them a big entertaining movie on a holiday just like the boys always have. So I am going to put my heart and soul into it. That’s how this movie’s idea was germinated,” Rhea Kapoor had stated.
Ektaa Kapoor had further clarified that The Crew is a completely new franchise, and is not connected to Veere Di Wedding at all.
ALSO READ: Netizens cannot stop gushing over Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti’s cuteness, call her ‘DNA of Nick Jonas’
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...Read more