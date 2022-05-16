EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor to launch Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer on May 22

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been creating curiosity around their upcoming wedding-based dramedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the last few weeks. The team has launched several posters and motion posters to spike conversations and now we hear that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo gang is all set to unveil their trailer on May 22.

“It’s a special film to all those involved as the subject is unlike what anyone has heard before. It’s a wholesome entertainer with the comedy, drama and family-oriented motions, and the gang is all excited to unveil the world of this Punjabi Family to the audience on May 22. It’s going to be a grand launch amid media and fans on Sunday,” revealed a source.

The inside reports are positive, with the ones around speaking about how that the trailer is a package of entertainment with some superlative one-liners. It marks the first big screen release for Varun Dhawan after 2 and a half years. The Karan Johar production is directed by Good Newwz fame, Raj Mehta and is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 24.

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the other films for Varun include Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, which is set for a November opening and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which releases in April next year. Kiara on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Other films for her include Shankar’s next with Ram Charan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Karan is presently shooting for his own directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fronted by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Also Read| ‘Want to remake F3 with Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan’ : Anil Ravipudi on his comedy with Ventakesh & Varun