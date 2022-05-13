‘Want to remake F3 with Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan’ : Anil Ravipudi on his comedy with Ventakesh & Varun

The 2019 Telugu blockbuster, F2, is all gearing up for a Hindi remake. Producer Boney Kapoor has bagged the rights and plans to make it with Anees Bazmee as the director. Meanwhile, in the Telugu film industry, director Anil Ravipudi is all set to entertain the audience with F3 fronted by Venkatesh and Varun Tej with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads. The trailer has ample entertainment to offer, and there is already chatter in the Hindi film industry about the idea to remake it.

Director Anil insists that he would himself want to direct the film in Hindi too. “While I am not doing F2 in Hindi, I want to do the Hindi remake of F3. I have already conveyed my will to remake it in Hindi to my producer, Dil Raju Garu. Definitely, I look forward to making the film for the Hindi audience,” says Anil. Does he have any actors in mind for the same?

“For me, Salman (Khan) or Shah Rukh (Khan) will be the perfect choice for Venky’s character. They are doing either action cinema or the drama’s, but not the full length entertainers today. The Bollywood audience will enjoy seeing them in such kind of comedies. They are stars and should do these films too in my opinion,” he answers.

The film is a two-hero comedy, with Varun Tej playing the parallel lead. Any casting choice for the younger part? “Yes, a lot of young heroes can fit the bill. I think Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan can pull it off easily,” he smiles, quick to add that he is also open to direct an original full length Hindi film too.

Talking of F3, the Telugu comedy is all gearing up for a theatrical release on May 27. While the first film was about frustration rising in the lives of two married couples, this time around, it’s lack of money that leads to frustration. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more up F3.

