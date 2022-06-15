EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan on returning to theatres with JugJugg Jeeyo; Kiara Advani's joy on back-to-back hits

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently awaiting the release of their much-anticipated film, 'JugJugg Jeeyo.' The duo is leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie. It is helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The comedy-drama marks Varun and Kiara’s first on-screen collaboration. It also stars Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dhawan talked about his return to cinema halls after 2 and a half years with JugJugg Jeeyo post Coronavirus pandemic. He said that he is very excited. "I was initially very nervous when the JugJugg Jeeyo trailer came out and a lot of things were going on. I think as you put life into perspective, you have to prioritise what is important right now and we've just made this film, so people have a great time in the theatres and they come with their families, the idea behind this was to make a family film, so, I've decided not to be nervous anymore."

Further, Kiara also talked about giving back-to-back hit films with Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She said, "Initially when I knew that both the films (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo) are coming a month apart, I was a little nervous because I said, 'It's so fast, How will we do the promotions? How will everything happen?' but it's been so much fun and with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 doing so well it kind of it changed the whole atmosphere and made everything so much more positive, and now with Jug Jug (Jeeyo) I feel very happy that both these films are full family entertainers, it is a theatrical watch."

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, she said, "We've made it for everyone to come in with their families. We're just happy that we're coming with a happy fun film which will make you emotional, will make you laugh, it'll make you excited, it's got that perfect blend of every family environment." The film is scheduled to release on 24 June 2022.

