EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani reveals biggest learning in 8 years film journey, Varun Dhawan feels she has 'grown'

Kiara Advani has been on a roll of late. The actress was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has been basking in the success of the horror-comedy these days. Besides, the Good Newwz actress is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Interestingly, Kiara has another reason to grin from ear to ear as she has completed 8 years in the industry. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kiara expressed her gratitude for the love that has been coming her way all this while.

Kiara Advani’s biggest learning

Expressing her gratitude, Kiara said, “I feel that extra gratitude on this day every single year because technically it’s my birth in my career”. When quizzed about her biggest learning during her career so far, the actress stated, “Everything. From my first film to now I think every step in my journey has been an experience, has been a learning, and has made me who I am today. Every single person I have worked with my actors, directors, the teams, and technicians, I’ve learned so much from them. So I feel I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am without them and I am just…. There’s so much gratitude”.

Varun Dhawan believes Kiara Advani has grown tremendously

Interestingly, Kiara’s JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun was also heaping praises for her and stated that the actress has grown over the years. “If there’s anything who’s grown tremendously in their craft, I think that’s Kiara. We always discuss the glamour part, we discuss the social media reach, the fan following all the other jazz but I think what she has actually done and how she has worked on her craft as an actor and the roles and how she wants to succeed in different roles and how she challenges herself with every role, you can actually see Kiara’s films, with each film she has gotten so much better. She has worked so hard to work with better directors with better banners because I have also known her since her first film, I have been seeing her since her first film and there’s such a big growth. I think there’s no one in our industry who has grown that much and today she’s genuinely one of the best actors that currently I am working with,” the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor added.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming films

Apart from Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo, which is slated to release on June 24 this year, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is working on RC-15 with Ram Charan and will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

