EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reveals he doesn’t want to see Salman Khan on OTT; Find out why

Amid the pandemic, we saw many movies release directly on OTT platforms, thereby skipping theatrical release. The lockdown fuelled the growth of the booming OTT platforms, and in the last two years, we saw some amazing content on digital platforms. Many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, will soon be making their OTT debuts. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked to name celebs who should make OTT debuts and those who shouldn’t.

Replying to this, Varun Dhawan said that Salman Khan is the only actor who he wouldn’t want to see making an OTT debut. He went on to explain why, and revealed that he is happy to see Salman Khan on the big screens. “Who shouldn’t? Salman Khan sir should not. I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). I am happy jab main Eid pe unko dekhta hu (I am happy to watch him on the big screen on Eid), on the big holidays. Actually, I don’t know anyone else. He’s the only one.”