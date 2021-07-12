EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan in talks with Mohit Suri for an action packed love story

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up shooting for the horror comedy, Bhediya and will now move on to complete the social dramedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Details revealed.

Over the last one year, has been in talks with multiple directors and producers for a potential collaboration. While the actor has become selective with his choices, we hear that he has initiated an advanced conversation with Mohit Suri. Over the last two months, Mohit and Varun have been discussing the idea of collaborating on an action-packed love story.

“Varun has been a fan of Mohit’s work and he has liked the basic premise of the film. It’s high on action with an intense love story in the backdrop, a space that Varun has not explored till date. With the pandemic uncertainty, Varun is being cautious with the subjects he is green lighting and has asked Mohit to develop the idea into a full bound script,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that if things go as planned, this would be Mohit’s next directorial after Ek Villain Returns.

“While timelines are not in place, it’s being planned as something that can potentially start next year. Mohit will dive into the writing process once he wraps up Ek Villain Returns,” the source informed. Meanwhile, Varun recently wrapped up shooting for his horror comedy, Bhediya in Mumbai. The film has now moved into the post-production stage and is gearing up for an April 14, 2022 release. The actor will now dive into completing the Raj Mehta directed, Jugg Jug Jeeyo, which is also slated to release sometime in 2022.

He also has the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Sanki, written by Rajat Arora in his kitty and there is a strong buzz that it will go on floors around September this year. The details of the film have been kept under wraps for now. Mohit on the other hand is presently on the set, shooting for the Ek Villain sequel featuring John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives on Varun Dhawan and Mohit Suri.

Also Read| SWOT for Varun Dhawan: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for VD

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×