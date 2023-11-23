EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal says he started traveling more post marriage with Katrina Kaif; ‘It’s fun living life with her’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always preferred to keep their love life low-key. Even so, they never fail to shell out major couple goals. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how his life has changed after his marriage to Katrina Kaif. He shared that they have a beautiful relationship and that it is a blessing to find a companion like her.

Vicky Kaushal on how his life has changed post marriage to Katrina Kaif

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his life post marriage, and whether he discusses scripts and other work-related things with Katrina Kaif. He replied, “Nahi, itna work discuss nahi hota. Ki scripts aur films aur ye woh. (No, we don’t discuss work too much. Not about scripts and all). Of course, it's such an integral part of our lives. We both belong to the same profession so of course wo wali baat cheet mein baat to hoti hai. But it has been beautiful, it really has been beautiful.”

The Sam Bahadur actor further added, “It really is a blessing to find that companion for yourself where you truly feel like you've come back home. I don't know how to describe it in words, but it's a very sukoon wala feeling. (It’s a very peaceful feeling). It's nice. It's your grounding, it's your axis. You know that this is your ground zero.”

Vicky Kaushal says he has started traveling more after marriage to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal said that Katrina Kaif is a lovely human. “I don’t know how to say it but it’s fun living life with her, exploring life with her,” he said. Kaushal further added that he has never been much of a traveler, but that has changed since Katrina entered his life. The actor has been traveling a lot more now. “There's a lot of new things you get to share about each other, so it's beautiful,” said Vicky.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. She will next be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which will hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

