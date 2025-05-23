Bollywood Newswrap, May 23: Paresh Rawal rejoins Hera Pheri 3? Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari teaser drop and more

There’s never a dull day in Bollywood. From the possibility of Paresh Rawal’s return to Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 to Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari teaser out, take a look at today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 headlines of May 23, 2025

1. Paresh Rawal to return for Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3?

Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 has sparked a legal dispute, with Akshay Kumar’s production house issuing a notice demanding Rs 25 crore in damages. Despite significant expenses already incurred, including payments to cast, crew, and trailer shoots, Paresh has yet to respond.

Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, reportedly informed PTI that the unexpected departure had shocked the team and disappointed fans, causing reputational damage to the franchise. However, legal representatives remain hopeful that an amicable solution can still be reached, leaving Rawal’s return to the project uncertain but it is still possible.

2. Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari teaser out

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to grace the screens with their upcoming rom-com Param Sundari. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film with the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

As soon as the clip was shared, fans couldn’t contain excitement and flooded the social media with praises. Audiences have quite high hopes from Param Sundari especially after Sonu Nigam’s melodious voice is heard.

3. Saurabh Shukla gets special gift from King co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s much-awaited film King finally went on floors just days before. Now, Saurabh Shukhla recently took to Instagram and shared receiving a specially customized hamper from King Khan.

The pic featured a hamper along with a white mug with King written on it. Sharing the pic, he captioned it, “With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife.”

4. Karan Johar’s The Traitors teaser drops

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram and shared a teaser video of his new reality show The Traitors. He will take the helm as host of the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed thriller reality series.

The teaser hints about betrayal in the show and also hints about the possibility of Rebel Kid, aka Apoorva Makhija, starring in the show. The Traitors will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM.

5. Katrina Kaif is smartest with money in Bollywood

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bimal Parekh, who has worked as Aamir Khan’s chartered accountant, revealed that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are quite relaxed about the handling of their finances and aren’t much good in money matters. However, he added that Katrina Kaif is the sharpest with money and takes an interest.

