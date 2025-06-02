Remember Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s 1st public sighting? You won’t believe how they reacted to paps clicking them together

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They never fail to give major couple goals. From quietly dating away from the spotlight to showing public support for each other, they’ve become the ultimate couple goals. Their first public appearance together came after a Diwali party, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship. Despite the buzz, the couple chose to stay silent and later surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony. Now, renowned paparazzo Manav Manglani opened up on their reaction after their first public sighting and revealed that the couple realized at that moment they had been seen together publicly for the very first time.

In an interview with Vishal Malhotra, well-known paparazzo Manav Manglani opened up on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first spotting after attending producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali party. He shared that the moment was entirely unplanned.

There were already rumors about them being close friends or even more than that but they hadn’t been seen together. However, Manav shared that his team first clicked Vicky and Katrina’s first photo together as they were coming out of the bash. He talked about their outfits as the actress stunned in a red lehenga while Vicky looked dapper in a beige kurta-pajama.

He recalled that as the duo were trying to locate their cars, his team happened to spot them. It was only when they noticed the cameras that they realized they'd been captured together for the first time in public. “That’s when it hit them; they had been seen together publicly for the first time. That photo went viral, and how,” the paparazzo shared.

Earlier, while talking to Karan Johar on his famous chat show Koffee With Karan, Katrina Kaif opened up on falling in love with Vicky Kaushal and shared that she didn’t have much of an idea about him before they met. She added he was ‘just a name’ she had heard, but she was impressed after meeting him.

The Merry Christmas actress expressed that it felt like destiny, describing the experience as something truly meant to be. She mentioned that a series of coincidences made it all feel almost unreal at one point.

Katrina also revealed that the first person she opened up to about her feelings for the Love & War actor was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. During a dinner at Zoya’s home, she spoke about her growing admiration for him.

