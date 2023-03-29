EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter gets a message from Neliima Azeem, Misha-Zain; Latter says 'Love you chachu'

Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor, recently appeared on Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and spoke about his journey so far. He even talked about his brother Shahid Kapoor, his parents' separation and his love for cinema. During the interaction, Ishaan got a sweet surprise message from his mom Neliima Azeem and his nephew Zain and niece Misha.

Ishaan Khatter reacts to a sweet message from his mom Neliima Azeem and his nephew Zain and niece Misha

Before delving into a deep conversation, Pinkvilla surprised Ishaan with an adorable message from his mom and Shahid's kids. Misha and Zain joined their dadi to say a few words for their 'chachu'. Neliima started by saying, "This is an audio note just to say that I am most blessed that my younger son Ishaan has brought so much joy and happiness in my life and so much triumph and pride. He is the easy-breezy and most affectionate energy in our family within us and everyone loves him a lot. He is much beloved of all..." Misha jumped in and said, 'Chachu chachu'.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The Khaali Peeli actor's mom continued, "I would just like to say that when he was a young kid, whenever my friends would come, he would come and say 'Mom, can I borrow you for a minute?' and he still does that (laughs). This is the cutest thing when I am surrounded by people. Otherwise, he is fine, he does his own things, he's busy, he's old school and gives me my space. But the moment he sees I am surrounded by friends or people and I am distracted, he still comes and says 'Mom can I borrow you for a minute?' and I feel like saying I am sold out to you. He's brought great pride in our lives. He is a dynamic, dashing actor and he's bringing something interesting to that world for us and of course, I am very proud of him and we all love him a lot. He's the youngest, so we adore him. I love you Ishaan, you are very special and you are very cherished. You have a deep beautiful place in my heart." Misha and Zain added, "We all really love you chachu."

Reacting to the same, Ishaan said that he wasn't expecting this message. He shared, "I wasn't expecting this. My mom is very loving. She is the one unrelenting source of love and energy for all of us. She has no embarrassment and qualms about expressing it. She is always giving us love, empowerment and energy. I am very fortunate to have a parent like her. She is not a very strict parent, she's very strong about her values. I think she's very proud that we have tried to bring some sort of self-discipline and structure to our lives. I think she's a very liberal parent but there's always been so much to learn from that. I think she has allowed us to grow into individuals, which is rare. So I love you mom and I always feel very good when I get love and encouragement from her."

