EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on prejudices against showbiz; Reveals being told ‘no one wants to marry an actress’

Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014, has proved her mettle as an actor and has been a part of various movies such as Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and more recently in Bhediya and Shehzada. Kriti Sanon doesn’t hail from a film family, and recently on Pinkvilla’s Woman Up season 4, the actress revealed that people have a negative perception of showbiz. She talked about the prejudices she faced when she was foraying into the film industry.

Kriti Sanon on prejudices against the film industry

During a conversation on Pinkvilla’s Woman Up, the actress was asked if people told her the film industry wasn’t for her when she was about to join. Kriti replied, “Of course bola hai. Not only because of where I come from. I don’t think that was always the thing. But ye duniya ka perception hi bohot alag tha. Alag as in, bohot positive perception nahi tha. Like glamorous hai, aachi duniya nahi hai, aache log nahi hai, actors banne ke baad shaadi nahi hoti hai.” She added that few people of her age group told her ‘no one wants to marry an actress’ and while she laughed it off, a part of her was shocked that people from her generation can think this way.

Kriti Sanon on why her parents thought the film industry isn’t meant for her

She added that her parents thought she was probably not meant for the film industry, as she was a shy and emotional person. “And of course, there was a side which was coming through my parents that I am probably not meant for this industry. It was more of a protective side because for everyone their kid is like sabse masoom, usko kuch pata nahi hai, and all. But more than anything else I was a shy kid. So my mother always said ‘I don’t think this place is meant for you. The people, the girls that come here are so confident and you know they ooze just a different kind of confidence, and you have to be thick-skinned.’”

Kriti Sanon said that she is an extremely emotional person, and isn’t big on socializing, which is why her mother felt that perhaps the world of showbiz wasn’t for her. “I am a very emotional person, so for her, it was like, ‘you are shy and you are not big on socializing, you have a limited few friends. You are also extremely emotional. You start crying when someone scolds you in one go’.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Women's Day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon urges women to find their passion: 'There's no age of..'