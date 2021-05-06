EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheeba Chadha opens up on playing a mother in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do

Actress Sheeba Chadha opens up about her favourite mother characters on screen.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Pinkvilla reached out to actress Sheeba Chadha who has received a lot of love for playing several mother characters on screen. When asked about her most favourite mom role, Sheeba was quick to inform, “I really like this mother that I am playing in Badhaai Do, the film I have just shot for. I can’t say much about it. I also like the mother I am going to play now in this next film called Doctor G. I like both these mothers.”

She also shares the reason behind her fondness for these two characters. “Largely there is a sweetness in an obvious way. Bahut motherliness nai hai (There is not too much motherliness). You don’t have to play act being a mother at all, not that one should ever be doing that. But sometimes how the character is, she is in her own world, and is a bit lost. I love that quality, which was a tough one. I found that film quite tough to do - Badhaai Do. I am saying I loved doing it, I don’t know how it will be when I see it,” says Sheeba.

She further adds, “Then the other one, it’s because of where she belonged, the milieu she comes from and her openness I loved as a mother. She is a widow and single handedly has raised a child… I find her very progressive in that very small town milieu, and I find that very lovely.”

