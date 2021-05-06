EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheeba Chadha on a deleted scene from Gully Boy that featured her & Alia Bhatt; Read Deets

Sheeba Chadha had played Alia Bhatt’s mother in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, which also had Ranveer Singh in the lead.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Sheeba Chadha opened up about the evolution of a mother’s character in cinema, and also about finding her biggest critic in her real life daughter. “She is totally my biggest critic, she knows it, and she loves that role,” says Sheeba, adding that her daughter is a fan of . “When she saw Gully Boy she said ‘you certainly look like Alia’s mother’. She adores Alia. So that time when I had asked her to come on the set to visit Alia, she said no, and then later on she said ‘oh I should have gone’,” laughs Sheeba.

The actress has played Alia’s mother in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. While she was largely seen as a concerned, protective yet dominating mother, there was another side to her character that came across when Alia’s Safeena leaves a note for her parents and elopes. Unfortunately, that scene didn’t make it to the film, but it was critical to showcase Sheeba’s character’s graph. Reacting on the same, Sheeba states, “I felt that too. I felt so sad about that scene not being there. Though you realise why she is doing it because of the milieu she comes from and everything, you understand that but still it's a little bit unidimensional."

Sheeba further adds, “So that scene for me, when I had even read the script it was very important. That it sort of makes her turn a corner. But it ‘s sad, it was taken out. Next time when I meet Zoya, I am going to have a little chat with her about it.”

