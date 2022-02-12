EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia reveals her inspiration to essay a pregnant cop in A Thursday

This week, the trailer of one of the anticipated releases of 2022, A Thursday dropped and it showcased stars like Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia caught in an extraordinary situation. While Yami and Dimple left fans intrigued, it was Neha, as a pregnant cop, who grabbed the attention of the audience. During the shoot of the film, Neha was pregnant with her son Guriq and she went on to shoot the complete film with him. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Neha revealed who inspired her to essay a pregnant police officer with so much ease.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Neha shared, "I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned."

Further, Neha also shared that even while being pregnant, she tried to focus more on being the cop than on her physical condition. She said, "We didn't go over the top with the pregnancy. Because you are pregnant, and some days, you work harder than the others, but the reference point was just as powerful because you know, I have been pregnant before. This is my second time and you don't change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It's beautiful. What you're going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn't have to work too much towards that."

The film will feature Neha as ACP Catherine Alvarez who is trying hard to save the 16 children held hostage by Yami's character in the film. In the trailer, Neha was seen going all out to save the kids without causing much damage. Fans also saw her scenes with actor Atul Kulkarni and those left many intrigued. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by RSVP Movies & Blue Monkey Films. A Thursday will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2022.

