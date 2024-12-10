EXCLUSIVE: Will Shraddha Kapoor be part of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2? Stree 2 actress spills beans about her next projects

After the massive success of Stree, the makers came up with Stree 2, which was a bigger rage among the audience. Led by Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy movie saw Shraddha Kapoor reprise her role in the second installment. Since cinephiles are in awe of her acting skills, they can’t wait to know what she is working on next. Well, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, the diva has spilled it all. The actress also revealed if she will be part of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently attending the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. While the actress is soaking in the magic and madness of the fest, she took some time to exclusively chat with Pinkvilla. During the interaction with us, the diva spilled the beans about her next projects.

When asked if the audience would see her in Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2, the actress stated, “That only time will tell if any more cameos of mine come up in any of the other Maddock films. I don’t know yet.” Having said that, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star revealed that she will be making announcements about her upcoming projects soon.

“But, very soon, I will share the films that I will be doing, which I will be shooting for next year,” stated Shraddha.

Take a look:

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Stree 2 with Shraddha, stated that there is a high chance that Bhediya 2 will arrive before Stree 3. However, he did admit that director Amar Kaushik has an idea about the third installment of the Stree franchise. “Banegi, for sure banegi and koshish karenge part 1 and 2 se bhi behtar bane (It will definitely be made, and we will try to make it better than Stree part 1 and 2),” Rao told Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement

Back in September 2024, Amar told us that there are a few things that he would have changed in Bhediya if given an opportunity. “Like the climax part of it. Maybe in the climax, I don't know. I'm not sure because we were writing it in 2020 when nature was a hot topic of discussion. Maybe the message, I would be less preachy, or maybe not,” he stated.

But the filmmaker admitted that he would change nothing in terms of the actors, the way they performed, the VFX, and the film’s narrative.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor gushes over Ranbir Kapoor; says THIS about Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao