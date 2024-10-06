Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik gives update on Varun Dhawan led Bhediya 2's release; answers if Roohi is part of Maddock Supernatural Universe

Amar Kaushik took the cinema houses by storm with the success of his latest release, Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the director mentioned that he has no plans to include Roohi in his Maddock Supernatural Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, he mentioned that the release date of Bhediya 2 might be changed due to VFX and other technical issues. However, it will surely be released in cinemas soon.

The Stree 2 director has made a special impression in Bollywood with his successful and distinct films. He has successfully established a Maddock Supernatural Universe in Bollywood with producer Dinesh Vijan. He recently sat down for a conversation with Men On Culture and shared some exclusive details about it.

One of the most loved films in this cinematic universe was Bhediya, which starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role. It was released in 2022 and was based on local folklore in Arunachal Pradesh about a shape-shifting werewolf. The film received positive reviews from critics, and audiences loved it too. Moreover, its characters are even featured in Stree 2 as part of the same universe. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel. An earlier report suggested that the making of the film will begin in early 2025.

In his recent conversation, Amar Kaushik clarified further and said, "Bhediya 2 aayegi, jaldi aayegi. Date shayad upar niche ho jaye, VFX aur bohot saari cheezon ko consider karke. But, aayegi zaroor yeh hai. Concept poora ready nahi hai, but hai ki kaun aayega, kya hoga, villain kaun hai." (Bhediya 2 will come soon, and the dates might change due to VFX and other reasons. However, it will surely be released. The concept isn't completely ready, but we know what will happen, who will come, who the villain is, etc.)

Further, he was asked whether or not the film Roohi (2021), starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, by the same producers, is a part of their cinematic universe. However, Amar Kaushik denied the possibility for now. In his words, “Roohi nahi hai, kyunki jab woh ban rahi thi, toh main bhi usme zyada involved nahi tha, toh mujhe zyada pata bhi nahi tha. Main uss time Bala bana raha tha, unless mujhe aisa lage ki double role chahiye Raj ka." (Roohi isn't a part of it, and I wasn't involved in its making. I was filming Bala then, so unless I feel that a double role is needed for Raj, it won't be.)

On the work front, Amar Kaushik last produced the film Munjya and directed Stree 2.