Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 'Superhero' film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj: 'Will go on floors in 2026'

Aamir Khan is currently on a promotional spree for the release of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. While the sports drama is slated to hit the theaters on June 20, the actor talked about his upcoming slate of releases in a recent group interview. Back in 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan is discussing a superhero film with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Shedding light on the same, the Superstar confirmed the development and dropped a major update.

Advertisement

While opening up on the film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Dangal actor said, “Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It’s a superhero film, a big-scale action outing.” Aamir went on to mention that he has already signed the movie, and it will go on the floors somewhere in the second half of 2026. “The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further,” added the actor.

Before moving on to the ‘Superhero’ movie, Aamir and Lokesh will fulfill their other commitments. While the Tamil filmmaker will begin Kaithi 2 with Karthi soon after the release of his upcoming movie Coolie, Mr. Perfectionist will wrap Dada Saheb Phalke biopic under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir Khan will also make a special appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which has already been shot. Slated to release on August 14, Coolie starring Rajinikanth, will have a massy cameo of Khan as the director has designed a special character for him that will be a treat for the fans. The movie also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Coolie is all set to clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on Independence Day 2025 weekend. The makers are planning to opt for an 8-week OTT window in order to have a wide release in the Hindi belt.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Is Stolen based on a true story? Know all about Assam’s real-life incident that is bound to shake you