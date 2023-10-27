Farzi, Mirzapur to Kohrra: 8 Indian crime thriller web series to binge watch this weekend

After a grueling week at work, there's nothing quite like unwinding with some gripping entertainment. How about turning your weekend into a thrilling escape with the best Indian crime thriller web series? Whether you're up for heart-pounding action, intense drama, or a touch of crime-comedy, we've got your perfect watchlist.

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

Now, when we're talking Indian crime thriller web series, it's impossible to overlook Mirzapur as the opening entry. The series stars acclaimed actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divvyendu, and Vikrant Massey. It immerses you in the gritty underbelly of a crime-infested city, introducing a local crime lord, his steadfast right-hand man, two brothers navigating the treacherous criminal landscape, and a host of other captivating characters. With its masterful fusion of classic elements and a compelling narrative, the first two seasons struck gold, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the imminent arrival of the third season.

Dahaad - Amazon Prime Video

Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha's entry into the world of OTT, made its global debut at the Berlin International Film Festival as part of the Berlinale Series, before becoming available on Indian streaming platforms. The series, which also stars Vijay Varma, revolves around sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, assigned to unravel the mystery of a missing woman. As Anjali delves deeper into the investigation, even when others dismiss it as a mere elopement case, she stumbles upon a chilling trail of disappearances that eventually leads her to a serial killer. Sonakshi delivers a compelling performance, while Vijay portrays the cold-hearted serial killer with spine-chilling precision.

Farzi - Amazon Prime Video

Since we are talking about OTT debuts, we can't ignore Shahid Kapoor's entry with Farzi. Directed by the dynamic duo, Raj and DK, this series delves into the world of counterfeit cash. With Shahid's charisma, Vijay Sethupathi's effortless acting, and Bhuvan Arora's standout role, the show pretty much hits the jackpot when it comes to casting. The story follows an artist's decision to use his family's printing press for a rather unusual venture – making fake money. It's a crime-comedy rollercoaster that's pure binge-watching delight from start to finish.

Paatal Lok- Amazon Prime Video

Paatal Lok hit the screens during the pandemic when we were all glued to OTT platforms. But it's not just good timing that made it a hit. This series, cooked up by Sudip Sharma, comes with a stellar cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, and more. It's got a gripping plot, a slick neo-noir style, and Banerjee's unforgettable Hathora Tyagi. The show adds a touch of intensity, and while it can get a bit gory, it's all in the name of storytelling, not sensationalism. Paatal Lok is one of those gems that builds up to a finale that's totally worth it.

Advertisement

Kohrra - Netflix

In Kohrra, headlined by Barun Sobti and Harleen Sethi, you're in for another heart-racing crime drama. The plot takes off with the puzzling death of a bridegroom mere days before his wedding. To crack this enigmatic case, two dedicated police officers must dive headfirst into the investigation. As they dig deeper into the mysteries, their own lives become increasingly chaotic, adding an extra layer of suspense that threatens to disrupt both the case and their personal worlds.

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

The synergy between Raj & DK's brilliance and Manoj Bajpayee's performance is like the perfect fusion of flavors in a gourmet dish – it's an unbeatable combination. The Family Man, starring Bajpayee alongside Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani, and others, is a crime thriller that incorporates just the right amount of humor to complement its intense storylines.

The series unveils the life of an apparently ordinary man living a middle-class life, all while functioning as a covert operative for the National Investigation Agency. Balancing high-stakes missions with the everyday challenges of maintaining the facade of a married man with bills to pay, he finds his dual life hanging in the balance. Bajpayee and Hashmi's on-screen chemistry adds the perfect touch to this crime thriller.

Asur - Jio Cinema

Asur is the perfect concoction of mind-bending twists and mythology, creating an irresistible must-watch series. Featuring a talented cast including Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Dhananjay Rajpoot, and more, the show follows a forensic unit's quest to capture a serial killer who firmly believes he's the reincarnation of Asura Kali. The series struck a chord with viewers upon its release, and its popularity led to the creation of a second season, following the resounding success of the initial installment.

Breathe - Amazon Prime Video

You might not hear about it often, but the 2018 series Breathe is a real hidden gem in the crime thriller genre. With R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the spotlight, the story revolves around a father who's willing to bend the rules to save his son, a kid with weak lungs running out of time. At the same time, there's an alcoholic cop who starts connecting the dots between unrelated deaths, uncovering a rather creepy pattern. What makes the show tick? It's all about how far an ordinary person will go to protect their family. And with Madhavan and Sadh in the lead, it's a show that effortlessly swings between the bizarre and the brilliant.

Advertisement

Sacred Games - Netflix

Sacred Games is the kind of show that delivers iconic lines like Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character declaring, "Chaand pe hai apun," and that's the bar it sets not just for crime thrillers, but for Hindi web series as a whole. Directed by the powerhouse duo Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, and boasting stellar performances from Saif Ali Khan, Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and more, the series is a riveting crime epic. It weaves the tales of two strikingly different men – a struggling cop and a local gangster. What unfolds is an intense cat-and-mouse chase, with the sprawling city of Mumbai hanging in the balance.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kajol-Ajay Devgn: 8 real-life couples who graced Koffee With Karan before Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh