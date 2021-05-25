SWOT for Shahid Kapoor: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for the complete actor

Decoding Shahid Kapoor. The analysis of his career, his probable shortfalls, the opportunity that looms in the market and the threats that can pull him down. Pinkvilla discusses

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with , and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for the complete actor.

Strength

Complete Actor

There are some actors, who can ace in the intense space, but fall flat in comedy. There are some actors who are great in comedy, but a total failure in drama. There are some actors who can act well, but can’t dance. And then, there is Shahid Kapoor, who is literally among those rare actors who tick marks every aspect that’s needed to be a star. Right from being a versatile actor – who has the knack to excel in romance, comedy, drama, emotions – to being a phenomenal dancer and good looking too. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is a complete actor, and that’s the factor which keeps him going despite being consistently inconsistent. There would be no stopping Shahid, when he makes optimum utilization of all the factors that make him special and keep him in demand in the industry.

Weaknesses

Poor Script Sense

The strengths of Shahid Kapoor goes unnoticed because of his poor script selection. Time and again, the actor has been let down by poor scripts, which has even tainted his goodwill in the market at one point of time. Though he has a fan base and exposure for audiences across, his films are dependent on word of mouth to do a certain level of biz, Kabir Singh being an exception, as it looked an exciting film for the masses from the word go. While Shahid is good when it comes to making some off beat choices, he goofs up largely in the commercial space. He probably needs someone around him, who understands the commercial cinema, and streamlines the scripts in that space for him. He rejected Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, but collaborated with the same director on his relatively weaker script, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and this is just one of the many choices made by him through his career.

Opportunities

Riding on a High

The success of Kabir Singh has elevated the stature of Shahid in the industry and it is indeed a career defining moment for him. While he failed to capitalize on the love of the audience post Vivah, it’s time for him to not repeat the same mistake of alienating the larger section of audience, who paid to watch his film on the big screen. The film has put him on a certain stature for the youth of B and C centers, and a right path in terms of choices hereon can eventually translate into loyalty from the same set of audience. With web space opening up, Shahid can certainly satisfy his creative bud on the digital medium and reserve his theatrical appearance for stuff that suffices everyone’s taste bud. Of course, he can balance between niche and commerce in the theatrical medium too, but, now is the time to make the right and informed choices. It’s a golden opportunity for the actor to enter the race and make an attempt to even win it with the right choice of scripts.

Threats

Competition from the Youth

Shahid came in the time when the 90s stars were just entering their phase of superstardom, leaving little scope for him to create his own audience. While he continued to stay relevant, he was hit due to bad choices in the last decade giving a clear path to the relatively younger lot of actors to move ahead. At this point of time, the biggest threat for Shahid is the competition with the actors who debuted in the span of 2007 to 2015. With audiences spoilt for choice, there might not be much scope of an error for him as far as theatrical business and also the levy to spearhead a mega budget film. He needs to thread a cautious path, be consistent and as mentioned above, make optimum utilization of his strengths, which probably not many at this point of time command. There’s a platform set to explode and it’s now or never.

