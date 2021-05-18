SWOT for Tiger Shroff: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for the action star

Decoding Tiger Shroff. The analysis of his career, his probable shortfalls, the opportunity that looms in the market and the threats that can pull him down. Pinkvilla discusses

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with Tiger Shroff, and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for Action King.

Strength

Action & Dance

When Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti, the common notion was – A Star is Born. He has an arresting screen-presence that a star commands, with a perfect amalgamation of action with dance. No one in the industry can pull off the kind of stunts that Tiger Shroff can – the opening sequence of War, is a testimony to that. Internationally, there lies a concept of “action star”, but in India, we often have actors, who also do “action films.” Tiger could well fill the void and emerge the action star of India, with a cherry on top in the form of his phenomenal dancing skills. Action as a genre has a lot to offer and using his strengths, Tiger can well explore various sub-genres of action – ranging from espionage to sports, from raw and rustic to larger than life and over the top, from areal thriller to a water-based actioner. He also has age by his side, among the youngest action stars in the world, giving him the levy and agility to perform all the stunts by himself.

Mass Appeal

The mass appeal is a derivative of Tiger’s knack in “Action and Dance”. It takes years for an individual to attain a fanbase among the masses, but Tiger managed to do that in the first 3 years of his career. His loyalty towards providing the content that masses like has translated into a fan-base in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and one can say this with utmost confidence that no actor, who has made a debut in last 15 years, caters to this section of audience. While the multiplex audience is spoilt for choices, it’s the single screen audience, who stands by their star through the tough times too. And Tiger’s strength lies in the single screen audience, which is growing strength to strength with every passing film.

Weakness

Limited actor

While Tiger is a master at action and dance, he still has a certain amount of rawness in other aspects on the acting front. One can’t imagine Tiger in an out and out romantic or a comedy or a heavy-duty dramatic film at the moment, which makes the kind of offers coming his way unidimensional in the action space. He has his limitations in acting, but that’s again something he can convert into his strength. With so much in the offing in action front, he can actually put all the energies in this genre and single handedly raise the bar of action films in India. We have seen actors in the West, who master in a particular genre, likewise, this can be Tiger’s home turf.

Opportunities

No competition

Though action as a genre grabs the maximum eye balls in a country like India, it is indeed the most difficult of all. No one knows when to draw a line when it comes to larger-than-life presentation. While the era before the 2000s often had multiple stars trying to fight out to be the king of action space, for Tiger, it’s literally like a lone warrior. None of his contemporaries have the image of being an action star, and if I were to advice Tiger, it would be to go full throttle on the frontfoot in action space, and emerge the star of masses before any competition pops up. And given the lineup, he well seems to be on the path. However, being an action star, Tiger needs to ensure that he doesn’t overdo or overkill the genre with multiple films a year. He needs to maintain the aura and create hype in a manner that every film of his is a cinematic event for his audience. Too much of Tiger with too much of action in the same year can always lead to fatigue. An ideal route for him will be to ensure 3 releases in a span of 2 years, as that would lead to proper spacing as also create curiosity among his fans.

Threats

Too many remakes

Tiger’s career so far has been too dependent on remakes. In-fact, apart from War, all his successful films – Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 – are remakes of South Indian films. Too much of southern influx is never good for an actor, and with cinema crossing the regional barrier, there will soon come a time when there won’t be room for remakes. That aside, it’s always better to deliver success through an “original” script, rather than opting for a “tried and tested” model. While remakes might assure hit films, but it's the originality that brings in the credibility for an actor. We would love to see Tiger spearhead multiple original franchises, in different spaces of action, just like what Jackie Chan or Stallone or Arnold, did in the peak of his career. There is so much to explore, so many ideas, and given the escapist zone of cinema that he endorses, one in creative team can go wild with imagination and pre-visualisation as Tiger has the conviction and aura to pull off most of the action scenes with ease.

