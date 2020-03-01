Taapsee Pannu on nepotism & getting replaced in films by starkids: People felt I won't last long; I had cried

Taapsee Pannu talks about creating her own identity in a world that reeks of nepotism, privilege and recommendations, and the struggles that came along with it. Watch the full video inside.

is clearly one of the biggest frontrunners today when it comes to completely shifting the ball game in favour of actresses. There was a point when female actors weren't given their due - in terms of pay, content or respect. Today, the tide is slowly and steadily shifitng and how. Taapsee who's received a thunderous response to her layered performance in this week's release Thappad, happened to be the first guest for Pinkvilla's latest series Woman Up!

Known to be a firebrand of sorts, Taapsee made quite a few revelations while discussing the journey she's had charting her territory and creating her own identity in the film industry. She said that there was a point where people had written her off completely. "Nobody bothered to notice me for the longest time. I was never the centre of attention because people thought I won't last long. I have had people openly writing me off saying 'nobody wants to meet you'. Even when I had successes, people felt ek do aur, zyada se zyada and then she'll fade off," Taapsee smiles.

Today, after delivering back to back successes, she's being hailed as the queen of word of mouth. Tell her that and she reminisces the times when she battled through nepotism. "There was a time when it happened to me and I had cried. I have been rejected and thrown out because of starkids. But it doesn't mean it won't happen now. It can happen to me today as well," she further adds stating that now, she has got a defence mechanism working that keeps her going. "ou know that there will be nepotism and favouritism here like any other industry. You can just keep whining and crying about it. Or you can just make your way through it because it's not something that will change anyway."

Would life have been easier if she had a godfather? Pat comes the response, "If I delivered a few flops in the beginning of my career, I wouldn't have got another chance. If I had a godfather, I would have been more relaxed. I would have thought that even if 2-3 films didn't work, I'd still get another chance." We can only say, more power to you, girl!

Credits :Pinkvilla

