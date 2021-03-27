Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon in advanced talks to come on board Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein 2

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal will be seen working together for the first time in the sequel to this 2001 romantic comedy. Details

Pinkvilla previously reported that producer Jackky Bhagnani is planning a sequel to the 2001 film, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, which featured R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and in the lead. Soon after, we also revealed that the makers have initiated conversation with Kriti Sanon to play the female lead of the film and the actress has shown keen interest in coming on board. While the script is on the verge of being finalized, we hear, the makers have now initiated their conversation with Vicky Kaushal to come on board the film.

“They were on the lookout for a fresh and unconventional casting and that’s when, the casting director suggested the names of Kriti and Vicky. Both the actors are keen to do the film, and the modalities in terms of the financials and dates for the shoot schedule is being worked upon at the moment. The idea is to go on the floors by end of 2022,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the paper work is yet to be done.

The team is in talks with Mom fame, Ravi Udyawar to come on board as the director. He is currently busy with the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Yudhra, and soon after completing the film, he is expected to move onto the romantic comedy. “Jackky is very excited for this film and is personally involved in every aspect, right from the script to the music. It’s a cult film and taking it forward is a big responsibility,” added the source.

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for Bhediya and soon after, she joins the sets of Adipurush. On wrapping up the two films, she will move on to Ganpath with Tiger Shroff and is in advanced talks to play the female lead alongside Kartik Aaryan in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. She is trying her best to work on the dates and do all the films mentioned above. “She has loved the characters in all the scripts mentioned above, and at the moment, she is working on her diary to allot dates to both, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Things should hopefully work out in the positive way,” the source signed off.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand is all set to jump into the world of Mr. Lele soon, and then jump into the shoot of his ambitious film, Ashwatthama with URI director, Aditya Dhar. Stay tuned for more updates, only on Pinkvilla.

