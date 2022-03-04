Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi opens up on her decision to adopt Tara: I wanted a little daughter

Mandira Bedi has always been a hands-on mother who never misses out on a chance to spend quality time with her kids. While she has been a proud mother to son Veer, Mandira had won millions of hearts when she announced her decision to adopt a girl child and went on to adopt Tara from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Mandira has certainly set an example for her fans. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3, Mandira opened up on her decision to adopt Tara and said that she always wanted a daughter.

Mandira said, “We wanted this to happen. I wanted a sibling for Veer, I wanted a little daughter and I love making her hair and putting bows in her hair and dressing her up. It feels like I have got a little doll to play with. She’s so cute, loving and adorable”. When quizzed about her advice for adoption to other people, Mandira recalled how they had three options given on the adoption form to chose the state they wanted a child from. “They give you those three options, so we had put Maharashtra, we had put Delhi, we had put Punjab/Himachal, just because there were three options that they had asked for. And there was also in finer print “anywhere in India”. And that “anywhere in India” makes your position on that queue move up really fast. So that’s the only advice I would give to people who are looking to adopt,” she added.

Furthermore, Mandira also opened up on how Tara reacted when she stepped into her new life. The actress stated, “Tara was overwhelmed. But we had done those video calls. So, my husband went to go and get her because it was covid times and MP had a lot of cases. Veer, Raj’s best friend and I, took a private jet and we flew to Jabalpur, Raj did all the paperwork and met us at Jabalpur airport and the first-ever big vehicle that Tara has ever travelled in is a private jet. She’s a blessed little child”. Mandira also recalled how Tara was trying to soak in everything when she reached home and got a sweet welcome from the staff.

