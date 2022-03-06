Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on making relationship with Jackky public: Important to validate

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is making headlines not just for her professional life but also on the personal front. The actress is currently dating Jackky Bhagnani and they are going strong with their relationship. To note, the couple had made the relationship official on Rakul’s birthday last year and have been the talk of the town ever since. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla for Woman Up S3, Rakul spoke about her love affair and how she wants people to talk about her work rather than her personal life.

During the conversation, Rakul admitted being irked by the continuous spotlight on her love life. “I don’t know why we make a big deal about it. We want to make things like the West but then we want to gossip like not the West. It’s very funny. It’s normal, it’s human. Like I have a sibling, I have parents, I have someone special in my life and I chose to speak about it, I didn’t want to be sly about it. And that’s my personal life. And then my work should speak,” she added. Rakul also emphasised that making the relationship public was a thought-through decision.

“We thought we’ll speak about it because both of us feel and are actually of the opinion that it is important to validate the other person in a relationship and give that respect. Hiding away from the camera, why? You only live once. For now, if this is reality then share it. But do I want to keep talking about it all the time? No. I spoke about it once, I don’t want to make news about it. Let the news be about my work and I don’t want that to affect my work and I want to change that. Why a guy is never questioned like that or questioned about quitting work after marriage. That’s a certain mindset that we need to change. The biggest example is Gal Gadot was 5 months pregnant when she shot wonder woman, one of the biggest films. So, it’s high time you talk about what’s important,” Rakul was quoted saying.

Talking about the work front, Rakul is looking forward to the release of Attack Part 1 with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is slated to release on April 1 this year.

