Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on transition from Marathi to Hindi cinema: Have to put lot of efforts

Sai Tamhankar is an acclaimed actress, who is known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil entertainment industries. When it comes to Bollywood, Sai has featured in movies like Love Sonia, and more recently, Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. As the actress joined us in a conversation for the latest episode of Pinkvilla S3, we asked her about her journey from Marathi to Hindi film industry, and if she had to start from scratch all over.

Sai Tamhankar revealed that between Hunterrr and Love Sonia, there was a gap of three years, as she was waiting to play a different role. We asked Sai about her transition from Marathi to Hindi cinema, and what she did in the three years of waiting. To this, Sai replied, “I can't sit still in one place for more than five minutes. I'm a workaholic, so yes, if I'm not doing anything, I'm working. I was working in Marathi, I was trying to hunt for work in Hindi, but I wanted to wait. Because I'm extremely scared, you know. My heart kept telling me to wait, but my brain said ‘no, no, no, no let's go, let's go.’ So, I was constantly battling with myself, but I'm glad I waited. In these times, it is very important for you not to get desperate. And with the help of my friends, my family, I was thankfully not desperate because desperation sometimes makes you do things you generally won't do. So yeah, I waited and I'm glad I waited.”

When asked if Sai had to start from scratch in the Hindi film industry, she said, “I wouldn't say entirely, but yes, you have to put a lot of efforts and I'm fine with it. Because I don't expect everyone to know me, it's fine. My fraternity Marathi industry is different, Hindi circles are different, and it's okay. If somebody goes like ‘I'm sorry, what do you do?’ I would be happy to explain what I do. So, I think it's a little difficult, but again, what is life without difficulties?”

Sai also revealed how her journey started in the Hindi film industry. The actress shared, “When I was a struggler, I used to work for Makarand Deshpande backstage. I was a backstage person and then we used to chill at Prithvi. One fine day, my friend comes to me and he says, ‘listen, there are auditions happening at Mukhtar. Why don't you go?’ I said ‘Okay, I'll go and I got shortlisted. And I did not expect this to happen. So, I think things just happen and you just have to enjoy and love the process. I think more than the destination, I am a person who would you know love the process, who would enjoy every bit of it.”

