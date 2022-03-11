Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar calls Kriti Sanon ‘Coolest' & explains how things changed after Mimi

Sai Tamhankar is a well-known name in the Marathi film industry. She has been part of other language film industries too. Recently, she was seen in the Bollywood film Mimi co starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. She was appreciated a lot for her performance. In today’s Woman Up series, we have this talented actress who shares her working experience with Kriti and how things changed after Mimi was released. The actress has surely mentioned that she is in her happy place right now.

Talking about Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, Sai said, “I would want to note here that Kriti is the coolest person I have ever come across. She has no air. She is so professional. If you call her at 9 o’clock, she will be there at 9 o’clock. If you call her at 6 o’clock in the morning, she will be there in the morning. And I feel she is very approachable. When I saw her I felt that I have never seen a Bollywood personality who is so approachable. I think Kriti is. Like every other Indian, I am a huge fan of Pankaj ji (Tripathi). And I love him as a person. Now that I got to know him through Mimi I love him more. My respect for him has immensely immensely grown. It was very nice.”

Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar and reportedly it is a remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The shooting has been done in Rajasthan and was released on the digital platform.

When asked what she meant by saying ‘Hopeful after Mimi; Sai took a long breath and said, “I meant I do not have to wait this time for three years for a project to come along. And yes, Mimi has given me a lot of opportunities. Lot of films are coming my way. So, m really happy that Mimi happened to me at the right time with the right people.”

She also revealed that she wants to work with Konkona Sen Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa, Tillotama, Radhika.

