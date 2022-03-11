Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on how she has evolved & doing 'whatever' the script demands

Sai Tamhankar is an actress who is known for her impressive acting prowess, hard work, and determination. The actress has never shied away from experimenting with her roles and doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for the character. From wearing a nauvari saree to donning a bikini, Sai has always worked hard to get into the skin of the character as per the demand of the script. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla for Woman Up S3, Sai revealed how she distinguishes between passion and setting a personal boundary.

Talking about it, Sai said, “I am somebody who wouldn’t mind tweaking my personal life to be in a character but I think that’s how I am and that’s what works for me and I love it. I love every bit of it. I think when you do something there are always going to be two sides to anything but that’s the way I roll and I really like it. I am very open person, I don’t decide or don’t have hard and fast rules, or I don’t have those four walls”.

Furthermore, Sai also spoke about how she has evolved as a person during her journey in showbiz and learned to be patient. She said, “I think I can control my emotions better now, way better than before. I used to be a very short-tempered person, a very impatient person but I think our profession gives us a great gift that is patience. I think it teaches you how to be patient and I have learnt that. These two really important things I think I have evolved”.

