Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on how she has evolved & doing 'whatever' the script demands
Talking about it, Sai said, “I am somebody who wouldn’t mind tweaking my personal life to be in a character but I think that’s how I am and that’s what works for me and I love it. I love every bit of it. I think when you do something there are always going to be two sides to anything but that’s the way I roll and I really like it. I am very open person, I don’t decide or don’t have hard and fast rules, or I don’t have those four walls”.
Furthermore, Sai also spoke about how she has evolved as a person during her journey in showbiz and learned to be patient. She said, “I think I can control my emotions better now, way better than before. I used to be a very short-tempered person, a very impatient person but I think our profession gives us a great gift that is patience. I think it teaches you how to be patient and I have learnt that. These two really important things I think I have evolved”.
Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar reveals she wanted to marry her Ghajini co-star Aamir Khan