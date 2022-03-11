Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on doing films in multiple languages: I have a knack to pick up fast

Sai Tamhankar has worked in different languages and left a mark everywhere with her skills. She made her Marathi debut through Sanai Chaughade and then was seen in Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini. Today, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on doing multiple languages films and how she manages it. She also shared her thoughts on whether there is a difference in the Hindi, South, and Marathi industries. In her view, all are the same and she is happy to be part of it.

Speaking on the same, Sai said, “I think I have a knack to pick up a language very fast and I only realised it when I did something in other language in Tamil. So, yeah I think it's when you love something you manage things and I think it's the same with me. I love my job, I love my job the most, more than my life, more than myself. So I think it comes from that.”

Sai was seen playing Anjali, a pimp in the Bollywood film Love Sonia. But her performance in Hunterrr was highly appreciated.

When asked what is difference between the Hindi, South, and Marathi industries, the actress immediately replied, “I think no yaar. I think people are very professional. They are very passionate. Their heart is at the right place. Their intent is at the right place and I think there is no difference. I think the only difference probably is budgets but that’s it yaar.”

On the work front, she was last seen in a Tamil series Navarasa. It also stars Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Prasanna among others.

