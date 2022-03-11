Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar reveals she wanted to marry her Ghajini co-star Aamir Khan

Sai Tamhankar, who is a renowned name in the Marathi industry, is gradually carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress is currently basking in the success of her performance in Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi. But did you know Sai was a part of Aamir Khan starrer 2008 release Ghajini? Yes! it’s true. She was seen playing the role of Sunita’s (played by Jiah Khan) friend. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for Woman Up S3, Sai Tamhankar opened up on the opportunity to share the screen with Aamir in Ghajini and revealed that she wanted to marry him as a child.

When Sai was quizzed about how Ghajini happened to her, she stated, “For Ghajini, I got a call and the minute the casting director told me that it’s with Aamir Khan, ‘You have got to share screen space with Aamir Khan,’ he said. I said, ‘I don’t care how long, what the length of the role is, I am in’. Because I was in my college then and I was a die-hard, I still am a die-hard fan of Aamir Khan”.

Furthermore, Sai spoke about how crazy she has been about Aamir Khan. She said, “I used to tell my mother that once I grow up, I am going to marry this man. That crazy. And when this opportunity knocked in, I had to jump on it”. After Ghajini, Sai went on to work in several Bollywood movies including Wake Up India, Hunterrr, etc and has won hearts with her impressive acting prowess.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar calls Kriti Sanon ‘Coolest' & explains how things changed after Mimi