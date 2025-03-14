'Face the consequences': Kim Soo Hyun’s ads, posters taken down amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; read details

Kim Soo Hyun is facing intense backlash as his name remains entangled in the ongoing controversy surrounding his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The Queen of Tears actor has been under scrutiny ever since allegations surfaced about his alleged romantic involvement with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor back in 2015.

Despite his agency’s attempts to clarify the timeline of their relationship, the backlash has not subsided, and now the consequences are becoming increasingly visible. Now his advertisement posters are taken down.

A recent viral image on social media shows a brand discreetly removing Kim Soo Hyun’s poster in front of the HomePlus office at nighttime.

This has sparked widespread discussion online, with netizens actively commenting on the fallout. Some of the remarks include, “Now face the consequence,” and “They made the right decision.” Others have expressed that the repercussions are well-deserved, stating, “Deserve it... waiting for more,” while another speculated, “Seems like things are escalating for Kim Soo Hyun. Wonder what’s going to happen next.”

The impact of the controversy is also evident in Kim Soo Hyun’s social media presence. The actor has experienced a significant drop in followers on Instagram, though he still holds 20.6 million followers as of now.

Many brands that once endorsed Kim Soo Hyun have begun distancing themselves from the actor.

Reports indicate that an airline company, which had collaborated with him for over a decade, has removed its advertisements featuring him. Additionally, several other brands have followed suit, taking down promotional materials linked to the actor.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Kim Sae Ron was 15 years old when she was reportedly romantically involved with then-27-year-old Kim Soo Hyun. Various images and postcard letters that recently surfaced allegedly support these claims.

However, on March 14, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, which also happens to be Kim Sae Ron’s former agency, issued a statement clarifying that the two actors only dated between 2019 and 2020.

The agency refuted claims that their relationship began in 2015 and insisted that the viral photos causing the controversy were taken in 2020, not 2016, as previously alleged by the Garo Sero Institute.

The agency also addressed additional rumors regarding Kim Sae Ron’s 700 million KRW debut and the speculation surrounding Kim Soo Hyun’s lack of response to Kim Sae Ron’s plea for help. Despite these clarifications, public opinion remains divided, with many continuing to criticize the actor.

Kim Sae Ron passed away on February 16, 2025—a date that coincidentally marks Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday.

The controversy remains a hot topic, with ongoing discussions about the extent of Kim Soo Hyun’s accountability and the potential further fallout in his career.