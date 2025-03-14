The recently released letter from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, on March 14, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry. In the statement, the agency addressed various claims, particularly those involving actress Kim Sae Ron and her financial situation. The agency says that Kim Soo Hyun is being portrayed as a villain in front of everyone.

GOLDMEDALIST firmly denied allegations that they forced Kim Sae Ron to repay her 1.1 billion KRW debt payment and claims that it was reduced to 700 million, as per YTN.

The agency clarified that they made efforts to reduce her financial burden rather than pressuring her for repayment. They also refuted reports that they had confiscated her car to settle debts.

Garo Sero Institute previously shared that his agency pressured Kim Sae Ron to pay off her debt and ignored her pleas for help, ultimately driving her to an extreme decision: death.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency says, "Due to reports from Garo Sero Institute, Kim Soo Hyun was portrayed as a villain who drove Kim Sae Ron to her death."

GOLDMEDALIST strongly refuted these claims, stating, “Garo Sero Institute alleged that Gold Medalist, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, pressured Kim Sae Ron to pay off the debts resulting from her drunk driving accident. They further claimed that she sought help from him, but he ignored her, which ultimately led her to make an extreme decision. However, this is not true.”

The agency provided further clarification on their financial dealings with Kim Sae Ron.

They stated that after her drunk-driving accident in 2022, she faced multiple financial penalties, including compensation and contract termination fees, totaling approximately 1.14 billion KRW (about USD 784,000).

GOLDMEDALIST worked to lessen her financial burden and managed to reduce the remaining debt to 700 million KRW through various means.

Addressing the claims regarding her vehicle, the agency emphasized that they did not seize Kim Sae Ron’s car but instead helped facilitate its sale to aid in the debt settlement process.

Additionally, recognizing her struggles in making a comeback to the industry, Kim Sae Ron's ex-agency ultimately wrote off her debt in December 2023.

GOLDMEDALIST stated, “As a result, Gold Medalist determined that she could no longer fulfill her financial obligations and wrote off her debt as a loss in December 2023. The agency’s audit report dated April 1, 2024, confirms that the entire debt amount was classified as a bad debt expense.”

To finalize the debt write-off legally and avoid potential tax implications, GOLDMEDALIST issued a formal legal notice.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency explained, “This was not an attempt to pressure her for repayment but a procedural step to confirm that the debt was officially being written off. Additionally, if her debt was forgiven, there was a risk that she would have to pay a gift tax on the amount waived.”

GOLDMEDALIST denied all allegations of coercion and financial exploitation. They reiterated that claims made by the Garo Sero Institute were false and misleading.

The agency maintained that their actions were solely intended to assist Kim Sae Ron in resolving her financial troubles rather than forcing.