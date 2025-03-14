Why did Kim Soo Hyun ignore Kim Sae Ron’s plea to 'save her'? GOLDMEDALIST finally reveals the truth

On March 14, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a statement addressing allegations related to the death of Kim Sae Ron. The agency specifically clarified why Kim Soo Hyun did not respond to Kim Sae Ron’s plea to save her.

According to GOLDMEDALIST, they advised Kim Soo Hyun to stay away from the legal matter and refrain from responding to Kim Sae Ron’s message in which she asked for assistance. Instead, the agency assured him that they would handle the situation professionally.

The agency explained that when Kim Sae Ron left GOLDMEDALIST, she was unaware of the extent of her financial debt. As a result, she reached out to Kim Soo Hyun, despite the fact that he had no involvement in the debt repayment case.

They further clarified that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had not been in contact for four years, and he had no knowledge of her financial troubles.

Upon receiving Kim Sae Ron’s message on March 19, 2024, Kim Soo Hyun consulted GOLDMEDALIST to understand the situation.

The agency then advised him not to get involved without expert consultation, as she might not have fully understood the legal implications of her case. GOLDMEDALIST reassured him that they would manage the matter to avoid misunderstandings.

The agency also disclosed that, later on March 26, 2024, Kim Sae Ron’s legal representatives acknowledged and appreciated their support. She discussed her outstanding debt and devised a repayment strategy, ultimately leading to the resolution of the financial dispute between her and GOLDMEDALIST.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency emphasized that they never demanded repayment after her debt was waived. They clarified that the legal notice they issued was a necessary step to formalize the debt write-off. Without this notice, there was a risk that Kim Sae Ron would be required to pay a significant gift tax on the waived amount.

Lastly, the agency refuted claims that Kim Soo Hyun had personally loaned Kim Sae Ron money or pressured her for repayment.

GOLDMEDALIST stated, “The financial dispute was strictly between Gold Medalist and Kim Sae Ron. The notion that Kim Soo Hyun personally lent her money or pressured her for repayment is baseless. He never loaned her any money, nor did he demand repayment, as he was never in such a position.”

This statement serves to clarify Kim Soo Hyun’s role, reaffirming that he was not involved in the financial dispute and that his decision to remain uninvolved was based on legal advice from his agency.