Kim Soo Hyun showing signs of 'psychological instability' according to GOLDMEDALIST amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has officially released a statement addressing the recent speculation regarding his past relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron. The agency confirmed that the two actors were in a relationship from 2019 to 2020, only after Kim Sae Ron had legally become an adult. They firmly denied the allegations that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor, emphasizing that such claims are entirely false.

In the statement, they clearly stated the psychological impact that Kim Soo Hyun is facing due to the allegations.

On March 14, GOLDMEDALIST issued a formal letter revealing that Kim Soo Hyun has been experiencing acute psychological distress due to the ongoing controversy.

The agency assured fans they had taken appropriate steps to support his mental well-being. They further stated that Kim Soo Hyun has been deeply disturbed by the allegations suggesting his involvement in Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing, following reports by Garo Sero.

GOLDMEDALIST quoted, "Earlier today, Kim Soohyun showed signs of acute psychological instability, and we have taken steps to ensure that he is absolutely stable. He has been extremely disturbed by the allegations that he was responsible for the sudden death of the deceased (Kim Saeron) following Garosero's report."

The statement also highlighted the intense media scrutiny he has been subjected to, noting that surveillance-like activities have been observed around the agency premises.

According to GOLDMEDALIST, on the night of Garo Sero’s broadcast on March 12, a vehicle with an individual holding a camera was seen stationed outside the agency's main entrance and parking lot until dawn.

The following day, on March 13, during lunchtime, several people with cameras were seen roaming near the building, further exacerbating the psychological pressure on Kim Soo Hyun.

GOLDMEDALIST also addressed the release of private images by the Garo Sero Research Institute on March 11, 2025. They clarified that these images were taken during Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s relationship in 2019 and 2020, not in 2016, when she was still a minor.

The first selfie of the two actors together, which has been widely circulated, was originally captured in June 2019.

The resurfacing of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s past relationship has become a major topic of discussion, particularly after Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing on February 16, 2025, a date that coincides with Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday.

The controversy intensified when multiple images and two letters were leaked, prompting netizens to investigate their relationship further.

As a result, Kim Soo Hyun's professional life suffered a significant setback, with brands removing his images and videos from their platforms. Additionally, his Instagram account has seen a sharp decline in followers as public sentiment continues to fluctuate.