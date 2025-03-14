Kim Soo Hyun apologizes to Knock-Off co-stars and staff for Kim Sae Ron controversy, is having a 'hard time'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly struggling under the weight of intense public scrutiny as he faces serious allegations regarding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. According to a close acquaintance, the actor is deeply affected by the controversy and is having a hard time coping with the situation. However, despite the backlash and growing public pressure, Kim Soo Hyun is continuing with his professional commitments, including filming his upcoming drama and participating in scheduled variety show recordings.

On March 13, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives confirmed that the actor went ahead with the scheduled recording of MBC’s new variety show, Good Day, despite the controversy surrounding him. The show, which features BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, marks the idol’s first regular television appearance since releasing new music.

With the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun gaining traction, many speculated that MBC might remove him from the show to avoid public backlash. However, a representative from GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, clarified that no such request had been made by the network, and as of now, the actor remains part of the cast. As quoted by AllKpop, "We have never been asked by the production team to withdraw from the show, nor have we made any decisions to do so. As far as we know, the production team trusts Kim Soo Hyun and is waiting for him," the rep stated.

Alongside his variety show appearances, Kim Soo Hyun is also in the midst of filming his drama, Knock-Off. Given the escalating controversy, speculation arose regarding whether production would be affected or if the actor would be forced to step down. However, filming is reportedly proceeding as scheduled, with no reported delays or changes to the cast.

Despite continuing his work, reports indicate that Kim Soo Hyun is finding it difficult to maintain focus on set. His agency has revealed that he is personally apologizing to his colleagues, staff members, and director, acknowledging the impact the controversy may have had on them. “Kim Soo Hyun is having a hard time. The staff is right next to Kim Soo Hyun because he is completely preoccupied. He is going to each of his colleagues and staff members to apologize,” the rep revealed.

While co-stars and staff members have not publicly commented on the situation, reports suggest that there is concern behind the scenes regarding how the controversy might affect the drama’s reception once it airs.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun began when allegations emerged suggesting that he was involved in a romantic relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The accusations were made by Kim Sae Ron’s family, who claimed that the two began dating when Kim Sae Ron was 15 years old and Kim Soo Hyun was 27. According to these claims, their relationship lasted six years, until Kim Sae Ron turned 21.

When the allegations first emerged, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, swiftly dismissed them, calling them “unfounded and baseless rumors.” However, as the controversy intensified and online discussions grew, prompting increasing pressure from netizens for a response, the agency stated on March 13 that they would present concrete evidence to refute the claims in the following week. Contrary to their initial timeline, they unexpectedly released an official statement today, confirming Kim Soo Hyun’s past relationship with Kim Sae Ron while firmly denying any involvement with her as a minor.