Family by Choice Premiere: 5 fan favorite moments from Go Ahead to look forward to in Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung's drama

The premiere of Family by Choice, starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung, is already generating a lot of excitement, especially among fans of its original Chinese version, Go Ahead. As it adapts elements from the beloved Go Ahead, here are five fan-favorite moments from the original drama that viewers are eagerly awaiting to see brought to life.

1. Siblings bonding over everyday moments

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Go Ahead was the bond shared between the three central characters, Ling Xiao, He Zi Qiu, and Li Jian Jian. Despite not being related by blood, their connection as siblings was stronger than many traditional family relationships. These three grew up together, facing life’s challenges hand in hand, and their loyalty, despite the ups and downs, left viewers in awe. The beauty of their relationship lay in the simplicity of everyday moments, whether it was sharing meals, teasing each other, or offering a shoulder to cry on during difficult times.

Family by Choice is expected to tap into similar dynamics, portraying the deep emotional bonds that form within chosen families. Fans are eager to see how the new drama will depict the joy, warmth, and challenges of growing up together, especially in those tender, everyday moments that show unspoken love. The chemistry between the characters played by Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung will be crucial in recreating the same heartfelt sibling interactions that made Go Ahead so memorable.

2. The sweet romance

In Go Ahead, Ling Xiao’s quiet, steadfast love for Li Jian Jian was a major highlight. Ling Xiao's character took a thoughtful approach to romance, expressing his feelings not through grand gestures but through meaningful, subtle actions. One of the most cherished moments was when he pursued a career as a dentist after Li Jian Jian’s traumatic childhood experience with dental pain, meanwhile, Zi Qui became a baker being thoughtful about Jian Jian’s sweet tooth, a sign of how deeply they cared for her, even when they were young.

In Family by Choice, fans are looking forward to the slow-burn romance between the lead characters. Hwang In Yeop’s role of a protective yet gentle older brother figure is expected to set the stage for a tender, gradually unfolding love story. Viewers will likely be drawn in by the emotional depth of their connection, as they support one another through life’s ups and downs. The tension between deep friendship and romantic affection is bound to add layers to the story, ensuring that the romance develops in a way that feels both organic and satisfying.

3. The impact of separation and reunion

In Go Ahead, Ling Xiao’s decision to move to Singapore and the subsequent separation from his siblings brought a powerful emotional arc to the series. The pain of long-distance relationships, both familial and romantic, became a central theme. This separation wasn’t just physical, it also showed the emotional distance that can grow between people who once shared everything. Ling Xiao’s departure and eventual return tested the strength of his bond with his siblings, making their reunion all the more important.

Family by Choice is expected to explore similar themes of separation and reunion, where characters are forced to confront the emotional toll of distance. Whether it’s moving away for personal or professional reasons, these moments of physical and emotional separation can serve as catalysts for character growth. The drama will likely emphasize the bittersweet nature of reunions, how time and distance change relationships but also reinforce the deep love and connection that remains.

4. Heartwarming confessions

One of the most emotionally charged moments in Go Ahead was Ling Xiao’s confession to Li Jian Jian after years of separation. The intensity of their reunion, coupled with the long-suppressed feelings finally being expressed, created a cathartic release for both the characters and viewers. Fans of Go Ahead loved the way the show built up to these confessions, making them feel not only romantic but also deeply connected to the characters’ personal growth.

In Family by Choice, the expectation is that similar confessional moments will carry similar emotional weight. The slow-burn nature of the romance means that when the characters finally open up about their true feelings, it will be a moment of great significance. These heartfelt confessions, whether romantic or familial, are sure to tug at viewers’ heartstrings and leave a lasting impact.

5. Sibling rivalry turned support

Sibling relationships are rarely without conflict, and Go Ahead didn’t shy away from showing moments of tension between the three main characters. However, what made these moments so special was the way the characters always found their way back to each other, demonstrating the power of unconditional love. One such moment was Li Jian Jian’s feelings of betrayal when both her brothers decided to study abroad without her. Though it created a rift, their eventual reconciliation showed that, despite the hurt, their bond could withstand anything.

In Family by Choice, fans can expect similar conflicts and resolutions. The characters may face misunderstandings, jealousy, or feelings of abandonment, but what will stand out is their unwavering support for each other in the end. The new drama is likely to mirror these emotional highs and lows, portraying the complexity of sibling love-rivalry, hurt, and reconciliation all woven into a beautiful tapestry of familial loyalty.

