First look at Sunjae and Sol: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's hit rom-com completes 1 year since Lovely Runner promo began

It's been a year since Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's stills from Lovely Runner arrived. When 2024 started, only a handful of fans were looking forward to the drama's premiere. The two actors- who were yet to achieve explosive stardom at that time—began raising anticipation with their chemistry in the stills.

On January 10, 2025, the first stills of Lovely Runner featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon turn 1. Back on January 10, 2024, Ryu Sunjae and Im Sol's first look was unveiled in front of the excited fans. The photos featured them in their high school outfits. One of them was the famous picture of Sunjae with the blue umbrella; the other was from the scene when he had an interesting encounter with Sol.

At that time, only a very handful of viewers were waiting for the premiere, but the anticipation began growing when tvN started the full-fledged promotion for Lovely Runner. Needless to say, following its successful premiere in April, the time-slip rom-com became one of the biggest K-drama hits ever.

Let's celebrate one year of Lovely Runner's first look:

Lovely Runner is a webtoon-based time-slip drama that revolves around two main characters: Ryu Sunjae, a member of the band ECLIPSE, and Im Sol, his passionate fan. When the singer meets with a tragic fate, his zealous fan travels back in time when they were high schoolers to rewrite the story. It is a heartwarming drama that narrates a beautiful love story through a rollercoaster plot.

It was revealed that many actors were offered the role of Ryu Sunjae and ultimately Byeon Woo Seok bagged it, marking a new start in his career. Meanwhile, the writer has written the character of Im Sol, keeping Kim Hye Yoon in mind. Both actors suit each other very well and their chemistry was so good that it even led to real-life dating rumors.

