IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s upcoming romance K-drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince set to air late 2025; report

On January 8, 2025, the South Korean media outlet OSEN has reported that the production team of Wife of 21st Century Prince is eyeing to release the series by the end of 2025. Starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles, the anticipation fo the show is at all time high among fans. The K-drama is set to air in the braodacasting network MBC and they are planning to close out the year with a grand finale.

Moreover, co-producer Kakao Entertainment also stated that the project’s director has not yet been finalized. Once the main director is confirmed, the production team intends to swiftly finalize the casting lineup for supporting roles, proceed with script readings, and begin filming. The plan for an MBC broadcast by the end of the year remains unchanged.

The plot of the romantic drama is set in an alternate Korea governed as a constitutional monarchy. The story follows the love journey of Sung Hee Joo, a chaebol heiress who has everything except noble status, and Lee Ahn, a prince who possesses royal lineage but lacks wealth or power.

IU takes on the role of Sung Hee Joo, the brilliant and ambitious second daughter of Korea's largest conglomerate family. With beauty, intelligence, and a competitive spirit, she has always enjoyed a life of privilege. However, when her commoner status unexpectedly disrupts her seemingly perfect life, she crosses paths with Prince Lee Ahn.

Byeon Woo Seok stars as Lee Ahn, the second son of the king, whose royal status is his sole asset. Having spent his life concealing his identity, Lee Ahn’s world begins to change profoundly after his encounter with Sung Hee Joo.

