From Goblin’s Kim Shin, Start-Up’s Seo Dal Mi, and more: Find the perfect K-drama character for your zodiac sign

Are you a K-drama fan who loves astrology? Then this article is perfect for you! We’ve matched the best K-drama characters with each zodiac sign, making it easy to find your perfect on-screen soulmate.

Whether you’re an adventurous Aries or a dreamy Pisces, there’s a character that embodies your unique traits. Dive into the world of K-dramas and discover which character’s personality aligns with your zodiac sign.

From the brave and bold to the calm and collected, these characters will make you feel seen and understood. So, grab your favorite snacks, get cozy, and let the stars guide you to your next K-drama obsession. Happy watching!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Kim Shin, the brave goblin from Goblin, is a perfect match for Aries. He's strong and passionate, just like Aries people. Even though he's lived forever, he still fights for what's right. He's always protecting his friends and family, no matter what. K-drama fans who love brave and passionate characters will love Kim Shin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Seo Dal-mi from Start-Up is a perfect Taurus. She's determined and practical, just like a Taurus. Even though she doesn't have a lot of money, she dreams of being a big businesswoman. She works hard and never gives up, even when things are tough. K-drama fans who love strong and determined characters will love Seo Dal-mi.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ji Ho from Because This Is My First Life is a perfect Gemini. She's curious and can easily adapt to new things, just like a Gemini. Even though life is hard sometimes, she always stays positive and finds new ways to solve problems. K-drama fans who love characters who are curious and can change with the times will love Ji Ho.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cha Yoo-ri from Hi Bye, Mama! is a perfect Cancer. She's very caring and emotional, just like a Cancer. Even after she dies, she still wants to protect her daughter and family. She loves them very much and always does what's best for them. K-drama fans who love characters who are kind and caring will love Cha Yoo-ri.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Go Moon-young from It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is a perfect Leo. She's confident and loves to be the center of attention, just like a Leo. Even though she's strong, she also has a softer side. She's learning to be more open and honest, and K-drama fans who love characters who are bold and confident will love Go Moon-young.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing on You is a perfect Virgo. She's very organized and always wants everything to be perfect, just like a Virgo. She's successful and works hard, but she's also kind and caring. K-drama fans who love characters who are strong and determined will love Yoon Se-ri.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Kim Mi-so from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is a perfect Libra. She's very charming and always knows how to handle difficult situations like a Libra. She's a great secretary and can keep everyone happy at work. Even though she's professional, she's also kind and caring. K-drama fans who love friendly and balanced characters will love Kim Mi-so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Jang Man-wol from Hotel Del Luna is a perfect Scorpio. She's mysterious and has a strong personality, just like a Scorpio. She's the owner of a haunted hotel and has a complicated past. Even though she's tough, she's also loyal to her friends. K-drama fans who love intense and mysterious characters will love Jang Man-wol.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Cha Dal-geon from Vagabond is a perfect Sagittarius. He's adventurous and loves to take risks, just like a Sagittarius. He's a stuntman who becomes an investigator to find out why a plane crashed. He's brave and never gives up, even when things are dangerous. K-drama fans who love characters who are exciting and full of energy will love Cha Dal-geon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Park Sae-ro-yi from Itaewon Class is a perfect Capricorn. He's ambitious and determined, just like a Capricorn. Even though he's from a poor family, he works hard to achieve his dreams. He's strong and never gives up, no matter what. K-drama fans who love characters who are hardworking and determined will love Park Sae-ro-yi.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do Bong-soon from Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is a perfect Aquarius. She's unique and independent, just like an Aquarius. Even though she's very strong, she's also kind and caring. She's different from everyone else, and K-drama fans who love characters who are strong and independent will love Do Bong-soon.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Nam Do-san from Start-Up is a perfect Pisces. He's dreamy and compassionate, just like a Pisces. Even though he's not very confident, he's kind and caring. He loves to dream and has big plans for the future. K-drama fans who love characters who are sweet and gentle will love Nam Do-san.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In and more: K-drama male leads who fell first in 2024