Garosero reveals alleged clip of Kim Soo Hyun's comment on lingerie-clad mannequin, claims actor sent it to minor Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron's family made a big move on the afternoon of March 27, 2025, by holding a press conference amid the growing controversy of Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal. They disclosed at the press conference about the intimate s*x*al conversation between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun in June 2016, when the late actress was just 16 years old.

By posting a startling video purportedly connected to Kim Soo Hyun, YouTuber Garo Sero has now intensified the controversy even more. In the video, two male voices can be heard giggling and making remarks outside a lingerie store. Garo Sero claims Kim Soo Hyun sent Kim Sae Ron this video when she was a minor, implying that he was trying to entice her to wear similar lingerie, as per The Qoo.

According to Garosero, Kim Soo Hyun and an acquaintance took the video during his trip to France, inspecting lingerie-clad mannequins. In the video, two male voices were heard talking about the mannequins' figures and contrasting them with Korean women.

Many have questioned the authenticity of the footage, which has generated intense debates. The voices in the recording have not been identified as those of Kim Soo Hyun, and the video does not show his face. Furthermore, it's unclear when the video was shot and whether it was ever sent to Kim Sae Ron. According to a recent report by the Garo Sero Research Institute, Kim Soo Hyun sent the late actress an inappropriate video from a lingerie store while she was in Paris. In the video, he records a mannequin wearing transparent underwear, which he allegedly then sent to Kim Sae Ron, a minor.

Neither Kim So Hyun nor his agency GOLDMEDALIST have shared any official statement regarding the allegation that has been put to Kim Soo Hyun by Kim Sae Ron's beavered family and Garosero.