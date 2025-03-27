Garosero reveals WHY Kim Soo Hyun's butt n*ked photo from Kim Sae Ron's house was dropped and there's an Nth room connection

Kim Sae Ron's side held a press conference today, on March 27, where their legal representative addresses the scandal surrounding Kim Soo Hyun being involved romantically with the late actress since her minor days. The event was also attended by YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute operator Kim Se Eui, who opened up on the reason for broadcasting Kim Soo Hyun's pants down photo on his channel and the mention of Nth Room in his latest statement release, as reported by K-media outlet MK Sports.

In the press event, Kim Se Eui revealed that the butt n*ked photo was not released to confirm the timeline of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating, but to refute the claim of Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST that the actor "had never once been" to Kim Sae Ron’s house. As per Kim Se Eui, the photo was taken in Kim Sae Ron's apartment, which can be well concluded from the actress' appearances on shows like I Live Alone.

However, regarding the year of the actor's visit, Garosero's team was yet to find that out. Kim Se Eui guessed it might be sometime around when the late actress appeared in the variety show, "based on the structure of the kitchen and comparisons to past broadcasts." He also revealed the reason for the mention of the Nth Room (a group of eight Telegram chat rooms created to spread of s*xually exploitative videos). According to Kim Se Eui, its mention during reporting on Kim Soo Hyun was not to accuse him of being directly involved in the case.

Instead, their purpose was "to raise public awareness and provoke reflection on Kim Soo Hyun’s shameless behavior." He claimed to still possess private photos and videos regarding the actor from the period of him dating minor Kim Sae Ron, that he acquired from the bereaved family. He however, chose not to release them online, "so as not to damage (Kim Soo Hyun's) reputations."