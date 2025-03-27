Kim Sae Ron's family urges fans to stop 'excessive condemnation' of Kim Soo Hyun amid dating scandal

The legal representative of Kim Sae Ron's side held a press conference on March 27 to present some 'evidence' regarding Kim Soo Hyun having dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. He presented the bereaved family's take on the ongoing controversy, including their further proceedings and also their feelings towards Kim Soo Hyun. In a notable statement, they also urged the public to show compassion towards the accused actor, as reported by K-media Sports TV News.

The press event was held at 1:30 PM KST (10 AM IST) in Seocho-gu, Seoul, where attorney Bu Ji Seok of Buyu Law Firm revealed Kim Sae Ron's family's stance. He projected several KakaoTalk messages allegedly exchanged between the late actress and Kim Soo Hyun during their dating period. Based on the dates of the messages, they sought to strengthen their case of proving the two actors were involved in a romantic relationship for six years, since 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

Besides presenting the debatable evidence against Kim Soo Hyun, the family also urged fans and netizens to be compassionate towards Kim Soo Hyun and consider the issue with sensitivity. “The family has asked not only to stop the excessive criticism against them but also to refrain from harsh and excessive condemnation of Kim Soo-hyun," mentioned attorney Bu Ji Seok during the press conference. The unexpected act of concern towards an opponent part amid a legal battle might have swayed public opinion further in their favor.

The attorney also blamed YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for unnecessary personal attacks towards the Bloodhounds actress. He alleged that Lee Jin Ho uploaded videos based on sensitive issues surrounding Kim Sae Ron, which sparked heavy online backlash from netizens and led to immense mental pressure on her, ultimately driving her to her death.