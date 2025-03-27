Kim Soo Hyun continues to lose thousands of followers with biggest 400K loss on March 13; know what caused it

Kim Soo Hyun has been facing a massive backlash on social media in recent weeks. His Instagram account, which once boasted millions of followers, has been steadily losing subscribers since he got entangled in Kim Sae Ron's dating controversy. On March 13, the actor witnessed an alarming decline of nearly 400,000 followers, adding to the significant loss of over one million subscribers since the scandal began.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun stems from allegations about his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The drama intensified when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released an expose on March 10, 2025, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The channel cited a tip from Kim Sae Ron's bereaved family, sparking further public outrage.

Kim Soo Hyun's Instagram took a direct hit following these allegations. On March 12, he had over 21 million followers, but just one day later, on March 13, 2025, the number dropped to 20.5 million, reflecting a loss of almost half a million followers. As of March 27, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun currently has 20.2 million followers on Instagram. On March 13, a series of events unfolded that likely led to a decline in Kim Soo Hyun's Instagram followers:

Kim Soo Hyun's Side Reacts: They finally addressed the letters that Kim Sae Ron wrote while serving in the military and the dating rumors.

Apology to Co-Stars: In response to the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun apologized to his Knock-Off co-stars and the staff.

Kim Soo Hyun promised to assume full responsibility when he recruited Kim Sae Ron to the GOLDMEDALIST agency, despite the disapproval of his family.

Legal Action from Kim Sae Ron's Family: Kim Sae Ron's family is thinking of bringing a lawsuit against Kim Soo Hyun for allegedly denying their six-year romance and dating while she was underage.

Justification from the Family: According to Kim Sae Ron's mother, the family is fighting for justice for her deceased daughter.

2015 Twitter Post: Fans came upon an old tweet from 2015 that appeared to be referring to a romantic relationship between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun.

Marriage Proposal Allegations: A relative of the late actress, her alleged aunt, claims on the Garosero broadcast that Kim Soo Hyun might have proposed to minor Kim Sae Ron.

