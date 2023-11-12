Go Min Si reveals whether she plans to visit Youth of May co-star Lee Do Hyun during military service

Actress Go Min Si opened up about her friendship with former co-star Lee Do Hyun and his current military service. Known for her role in the film Smugglers, Go Min Si shared that Lee Do Hyun feels the military is a good fit for him right now.

Go Min Si on Lee Do Hyun's military journey and Youth of May

Go Min Si, known for her remarkable performances, appeared in Youth of May and Sweet Home alongside Lee Do Hyun. In a recent interview with JoyNews24, she revealed that she received a call from Lee Do Hyun while in Paris. 'I received a call from him while I was in Paris and he said he was doing well and the army suits him well,' she explained. When asked if she would go to meet him during his services she said, ‘Well I have to visit him, but he should be on vacation first.’ Go Min Si's revelations about Lee Do Hyun's military service provide fans with an intimate look into the actor's time in his service.

While talking about co-star Lee Do Hyun, she also revealed Youth of May as one of the dramas that was tough and one of her best roles. She stated that while Smuggling embodied the essence of love if I had to pick a single work that truly represents Go Min Si, it would undoubtedly be the KBS drama Youth of May.

Go Min Si expressed her pride in the series, stating, “It is a project that holds great significance for me. It told a story from an era that I was deeply passionate about. Since my youth, I had been watching works set in that period and had the thought, Someday, I want to be a part of something like this. It happened unexpectedly, and I was incredibly grateful to portray a character from that era.”

About Go Min Si

Go Min Si is a South Korean actress who marked her debut in the 2017 drama My Sassy Girl and gained recognition for her supporting role in The Smile Had Left Your Eyes (2018). She is currently affiliated with the Mystic Story agency. In 2018, she received the Popular Star Award at the 7th Korea Best Star Award for her performance in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion. Additionally, she earned the Best New Actress accolade at the SBS Drama Awards in 2019 for her role in the drama Secret Boutique.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What is Lee Do Hyun's real name? Fans surprised to learn about The Good Bad Mother star while in military