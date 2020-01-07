Guess Who: This actress girlfriend threatened her actor boyfriend's family after the hero wanted to break up

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below

Are they dating? Are they not? That has been the potential question on everyone's mind. We're talking about this young star couple who's always managed to grab headlines with their appearances. But while to the world, they are still together, their family will have a different story to tell the world. Apparently, not all's well between the two and they have just been pretending to be in love, lately.

So what went wrong? The actor, who's a known face from the younger generation, slipped and had a scene with one of his co-stars from an earlier film. When the actress girlfriend found out about the fling, she was livid. She directly confronted the star and although hurting, she resolved the matter. The heroine doesn't want to lose the hero at any cost, given that she gets a lot of notice because of their affair.

But a few months later, when the actor wanted to break up and told his girlfriend about it, our pretty lady didn't waste any time and landed at the actor's home. He met the mother and the sister and what happened next was beyond shocking. She literally threatened them and said that if they didn't control the boy, she would jump off the rooftop. Yes, things went downright crazy from there and we hear the family was shell shocked. They sat the actor down and told him what he had signed up for. The family never really accepted the girl in the first place and the mother especially had her own reservations about this relationship. But ever since then, the actor has complied to her demands. Soon, the actress who was shooting abroad for the outdoor schedule of one of her next thrillers, decided to give her actor-boyfriend a taste of his own medicine. She hooked up with her co-star who's also another Gen-Y actor known for his good looks!

Credits :Pinkvilla

