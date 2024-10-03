Happy Birthday Bang Chan: 5 Iconic moments from Stray Kids leader's livestream series Chan's Room

Stray Kids' Bang Chan cuts the cake on October 3. Known for his vocal skills and music production, the leader is a fan favorite when it comes to livestreams and interactions. Over the years, the idol and producer has blessed fans with both hilarious and meaningful conversations and interactions. As Bang Chan turns 27, here is a look at the top 5 moments from his livestream series Chan's Room.

Big hug ritual

Stray Kids' Bang Chan always ended his livestream by giving a big hug to all his viewers. He always walked up to the camera and hugged it tightly, offering a warm hug to the fans. When asked about it, the idol explained that since he can't give them one in person, he always does it virtually. He further explained that all the Stays (Stray Kids' fans) are much deserving of a hug and he wants to give them all a big lovely hug.

Featuring Han the horse

One the the most hilarious moments from Chan's Room is probably when members Han and Changbin were featured on the show. These three members make up the producer sub-unit known as 3RACHA. Things turned whacky when Han turned up wearing a horse mask and started mimicking the animal. This led to a lot of jokes and playful fighting among the three. Things only got crazier when Changbin hit the horse mask, and none of them could control their laughter anymore. It is one of the most hilarious moments from the series.

Singing lullaby

Bang Chan has a warm heart for his fans. The idol even sang a soft lullaby for Stays as his livestream came to an end. Since the live stream went on till late at night that day, the leader serenaded softly for the viewers to have a good night's sleep. This not only displayed his lovely heart but also his live vocal skills. Netizens expressed their appreciation for Bang Chan and also appreciated his singing talent.

Grateful to his members

The leader has never shied away from expressing his love for the members. He recounted his journey of becoming an idol in Korea and explained how he came to the country from Australia all by himself when he was just 13. He mentioned that he felt isolated and alone initially and felt very lost internally. So, songs about isolation and loneliness affected him a lot. He shared his experience of being all alone but then he found Stray Kids and the members.

Reading fans' flirty comments

Fans and Bang Chan have a playful dynamic. Many times, Stays have dropped flirty comments, and Bang Chan always reads them playfully and adds humor to the situation. Sometimes, he responds with a flirty comment and plays along, while other times, the leader blushes and moves on.

More about Stray Kids

The group kicked off their World Tour 2024 DominATE in August. The first concert was held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 24. They will also be performing in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. It was previously teased that Stary Kids would be performing at 40 stops.

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star, which was released on November 10, along with the music video of the title track, LALALA.

The group also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their track Lose My Breath, which was released on May 10. The dynamic group also flaunted their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.

