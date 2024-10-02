When Stray Kids members took funny digs at JYPE senior Rain over huge age gap; check out to know what happened

Stray Kids, the popular K-pop boy group who recently made a comeback, once had a lot of fun taking funny digs at their JYP Entertainment senior Rain over their huge gap. Rain is well known as one of the most charismatic K-pop idols in the industry and has even been named an inspiration by many.

It all happened when Stray Kids appeared at Rain’s talk show Season B Season 2 on March 22, 2022, to promote their album ODDINARY and its lead hit track MANIAC. After a special introduction given by Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Han, Changbin, Lee Know, and I.N.

Soon after the conversation began, Rain asked the Stray Kids members who were the youngest, or ‘maknae’ (A Korean word to denote the youngest) in the group. When I.N., who is the maknae of Stray Kids, revealed that he was born in 2001, Rain was left in shock.

Rain then revealed that he joined JYP Entertainment (also Stray Kids agency) in 1998 at the age of 14, which had Stray Kids shout “Wow.” In the flow, Han revealed that it was “even before I was born,” sending Rain into another meltdown over the huge age gap.

Funnily enough, Stray Kids continued their funny digs at their senior Rain over the age gap. Hyunjin, at the same time, was deep in thought and suddenly began to say that he just remembered, which made Rain quickly turn in anticipation, only to be left speechless moments later.

Watch Stray Kids taking funny digs at Rain over the age gap here:

When Hyunjin said “in kindergarten,” Rain could do nothing but be stressed over it, as the Stray Kids member continued that at the time “my friend’s mom was your fan.” The Red Swan actor tilted his head back in exasperation over the huge age gap that had him down in the dumps as he lamented, “Your friend’s mom!” Hyunjin tried to do damage control by saying, “A noona (Korean for older sister) I knew” but failed.

Watch the full video below:

In other news, Stray Kids is set to perform at the American Music Awards special show on October 6, 2024, to mark its 50th anniversary. Meanwhile, Changbin is set to feature in ITZY’s upcoming comeback album GOLD.

