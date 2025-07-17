Box Office: Saiyaara set to score the second biggest advance booking of 2025; Could challenge Chhaava too

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is headed for a historic start at the box office in India, as the Mohit Suri directorial has surpassed all expectations in its advance booking. With 12 hours to go, the romantic saga produced by Aditya Chopra has already sold more than 1,20,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains, and is fast racing towards the 2,00,000-ticket mark in PVRInox and Cinepolis. These bookings have come for a non-holiday release, without the official packaging of a ‘franchise’, though the surrogate connection with Aashiqui franchise has definitely created more than usual conversation around the film, translating into sales too.

The film is headed to score the second biggest advance booking of 2025 leaving behind star-driven vehicles like Sikandar (1,43,000 tickets), Housefull 5 (94,750 tickets), Raid 2 (93,000 tickets), and Sitaare Zameen Par (49,750 tickets). In-fact, the film also has a shot at scoring the #1 advance booking of 2025 as the final pre-sale of Chhaava (2,23,000 tickets) is also in its reach. The advance booking is at another level, and the film is looking to clock the biggest opening (in real value) for a newcomer film since Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Refugee, both of which released in 2000. The intrigue created around the two fresh faces is also a smart strategy opted for by the team at YRF, as the audience is paying to discover the talents on the big screen, rather than the Instagram reels.

There is an offer running around, but it appears that the film is beyond all offers, and there is genuine organic on-ground hype which is driving the pre-sales in India. The advance booking is strong all across the board – from Rajhans, MovieMax and Miraj – to single screens like Sanjay Cineplex, Roopbani Cinemas, and Shree Agra among others. The advances for Saiyaara will be more than twice of much bigger romantic films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Saiyaara will be looking to open around the Rs 15.00 crore to Rs 20.00 crore mark, and if the capacity permits, there is a possibility to go higher as well, as the film has now become an unstoppable force as far as audience interest is concerned.

The advances are good in the international markets too, as the film has a good shot at scoring USD 1 million plus in the opening weekend, which is a great result for a non-star film. There is hype and anticipation al across, and the work has been done by the music and theatrical trailer, as both of the aspects are indicative of a well-made Mohit Suri film. The brand value of director has also played a big role in driving the start, as non-star cast films directed by Suri have done well in the past too.

All eyes on the opening day now.

